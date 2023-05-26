Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $7.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Noodles & Company stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 107,439 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,634.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 216,272 shares of company stock worth $1,003,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 71.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

