Nordic American Tankers Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.
Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:NAT opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.
Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
