Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $211.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average of $230.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

