Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas



Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

