Northland Capmk Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Symbotic Trading Up 9.8 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

