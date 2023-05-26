Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95.
About Northland Power
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northland Power (NPIFF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.