Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95.

Get Northland Power alerts:

About Northland Power

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.