NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of NorthWestern worth $80,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,246,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,375,000 after acquiring an additional 621,722 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

