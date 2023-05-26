NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 279,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 684,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Specifically, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 4,926 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $40,738.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,055.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,587 shares of company stock worth $1,237,267. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.88.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 868.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $142,000. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 45.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Further Reading

