NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $171.34 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

