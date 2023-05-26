O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $458.06 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.00 and a 200 day moving average of $461.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

