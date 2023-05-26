O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,828 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

