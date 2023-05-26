O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 826,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,265,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 89,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,081,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 535,404 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

