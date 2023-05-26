O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of STLD opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

