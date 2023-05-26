O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after buying an additional 93,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after buying an additional 649,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after buying an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,731,631.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $847,251 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

