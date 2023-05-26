O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,568 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Welltower stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

