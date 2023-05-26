O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,899 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.97 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

