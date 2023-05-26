O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $33,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $444,305 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

