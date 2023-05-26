O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $51.46 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.