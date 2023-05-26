O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $211.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.