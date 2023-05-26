O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in State Street by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 237,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $67.75 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

