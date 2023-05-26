O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 755,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,209,000 after purchasing an additional 140,512 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

