O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $217.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.35. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

