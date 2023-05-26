O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $12,255,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 928,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 350,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,110. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

