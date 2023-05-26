O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Linde by 7.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Linde by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $356.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.43 and a 200 day moving average of $341.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.