O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $6,816,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

