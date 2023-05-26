O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,022,051. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,342 shares of company stock worth $59,432,119. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

