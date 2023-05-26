O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,242 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 181.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in MasTec by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 55,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,040,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Shares of MTZ opened at $96.41 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

