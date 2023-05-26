O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,353 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMC. HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

About United Microelectronics

NYSE UMC opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.