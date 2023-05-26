O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,716 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASR opened at $279.70 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.38 and a 200 day moving average of $272.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $369.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

ASR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

