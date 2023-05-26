O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,469 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sysco by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,458,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,540,000 after purchasing an additional 491,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $70.51 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.