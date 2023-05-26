O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,077 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $209,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

PXD opened at $207.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.29 and a 200-day moving average of $221.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

