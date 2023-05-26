O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $4,131,974. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

