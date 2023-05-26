O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 13,292 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hillenbrand worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HI opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Further Reading

