O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 17,783 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,861,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,954,000 after buying an additional 564,396 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KB opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

KB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.