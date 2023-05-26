O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 256,424 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,424 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE BAM opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

