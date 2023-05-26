O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,587 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.64) to GBX 800 ($9.95) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 730 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $729.60.

HSBC Trading Up 1.0 %

HSBC stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

HSBC Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.