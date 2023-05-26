O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,618,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,304.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,550.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,969.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.