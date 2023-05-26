O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 3.1 %

FISV opened at $112.81 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.35.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.