ON Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 35,824 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the typical volume of 12,365 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ON by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 828,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.