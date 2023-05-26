ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON24 in a research report issued on Sunday, May 21st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for ON24’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON24’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $344.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.07. ON24 has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 32.53%.

ON24 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 12.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,691.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,691.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $85,618.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,493,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,609.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $828,102 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of ON24 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 663,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 547,219 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of ON24 by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,721,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 81,845 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ON24 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

