OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 112.42% from the company’s current price.
OPAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
OPAL Fuels Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels
In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $10,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
