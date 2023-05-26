OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 112.42% from the company’s current price.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $10,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

