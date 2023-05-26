Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $5.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Activity at Outlook Therapeutics
In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,058 shares in the company, valued at $744,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 9.4 %
NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.70.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.
