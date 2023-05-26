Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $5.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Outlook Therapeutics

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,058 shares in the company, valued at $744,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 9.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 76.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,422 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 66,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 475,477 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.70.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

