Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Stock Down 5.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

OVV stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 5.84%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

