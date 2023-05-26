Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,010

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,110 ($13.81) to GBX 1,010 ($12.56) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.59% from the stock’s current price.
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
LON OXB opened at GBX 438 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 430.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 434.40. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of GBX 276.62 ($3.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £422.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.86 and a beta of 0.92.
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile
