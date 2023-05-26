Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,010

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,110 ($13.81) to GBX 1,010 ($12.56) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.59% from the stock’s current price.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

LON OXB opened at GBX 438 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 430.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 434.40. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of GBX 276.62 ($3.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £422.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

