Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PKG opened at $127.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $162.93.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

