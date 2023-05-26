Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $12.05. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 22,724,749 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,341 shares of company stock worth $5,586,327. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

