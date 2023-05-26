Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $207.38 and last traded at $203.75, with a volume of 5449566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.74.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.19.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,330 shares of company stock worth $50,478,046. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 330.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

