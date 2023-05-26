Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paramount Global traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 4997755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.08%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

