Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 31.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dan Delawder purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $101.36 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

