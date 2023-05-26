Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1623 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.6 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $279.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

